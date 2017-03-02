Advocacy campaign Youth First is working to end the incarceration of young people in America at a time when Black and Latinx children are disproportionately placed behind bars and 83 percent of people polled favor rehabilitation over prison for the youngest among us.

Yesterday (March 1), the campaign released a video that talks to ex-offenders and activists about why youth prisons should be closed—and what really works to help young people succeed. Watch it above.