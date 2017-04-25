Saturday (April 29) will mark the end of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in the White House. Yesterday (April 24), “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” broke down how he has fared during that time period, which is traditionally used to measure a new president’s effectiveness in office.

“Trump has ignored a lot of presidential traditions, you know, like releasing tax returns or working on the weekend or knowing about government. But even he has been all about the 100 days,” host Trevor Noah says in the clip, titled “The First 100 Days: Another Presidential Tradition for Trump to Ignore.”

The segment goes on to show a montage of Trump making campaign promises about the things he would do in his first 100 days, from repealing and replacing Obamacare to cutting taxes to rebuilding the military to updating the nation’s infrastructure.

In a move that Noah says is unsurprising, Trump is now saying that the looming 100-day mark is an “artificial barrier” that doesn’t apply to him because his is a “different kind of presidency.”

Noah’s response: “You don’t get to just disregard the number because you don’t like the current results. Because if most voters in America got to choose the number they prefer, well, you wouldn’t be in the White House, Donald.”

