In a story that's way too familiar for women of color in social justice movements, Dolores Huerta’s influence far outpaces her name recognition. That might change with the premiere of “Dolores,” a new documentary about the labor leader whose above trailer premiered yesterday (July 24) via PBS.

The trailer features never-before-seen interviews with Huerta alongside footage of the National Farmworkers Association co-founder in various stages of her 87-year life. “Dolores” tackles her greatest victories and enduring contributions, from centering women of color in the '60s and '70s agricultural labor movement, to successfully negotiating between striking workers and grape growers during the Delano Grape Strike, to making “Sí, se puede” a rallying cry well before Barack Obama translated it into “Yes, we can.”

“Dolores” also unflinchingly addresses her less triumphant moments: false accusations of child neglect, real conflicts with her family over her dedication to work and demonization by both White conservative and fellow Latinx radical male figureheads.

Directed by Peter Bratt (“Follow Me Home,” actor Benjamin Bratt’s brother) and executive produced by Chicanx guitarist and songwriter Carlos Santana, “Dolores” premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival before PBS acquired the distribution rights in April. PBS set “Dolores’” broadcast debut for 2018, but the filmmakers will tour the film at screenings nationwide from August to October of 2017.

Watch the “Dolores” trailer above and visit DoloresTheMovie.com to find a screening near you.