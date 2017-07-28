Last year, truTV acquired the rights to comedian Hari Kondabolu’s “The Problem With Apu.” Yesterday (July 27), the cable network released a trailer for the feature-length documentary.

Previously touted as a docuseries, the film explores the origin story of stereotypical Indian “The Simpsons” character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, how his animated existence it impacts real South Asian Americans and why his small screen portrayal is connected to all the other racist propaganda that litters the American cultural landscape. Kondabolou leads viewers through several conversations about his “nemesis,” including sit-downs with fellow actors Kal Penn, Aasif Mandvi and Whoopi Goldberg.

Watch the—funny and frustrating—trailer above. The film is set to debut on truTV this fall.