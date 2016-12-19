For this year's winter holidays, the last of Barack Obama's presidency, "Saturday Night Live" ("SNL") implored viewers to stock up on all the gifts—birth control, legal marijuana and same-sex marriage among them—that might disappear in Trump's America.

Cast member Kenan Thompson and musical guest Chance the Rapper channeled Run-D.M.C.'s "Christmas in Hollis" for "Jingle Barack" on Saturday (December 17). The catchy song's hilarious video featured the duo and other cast members celebrating the accomplishments of President Barack Obama's time in office. Other highlights: Leslie Jones invoked Salt-N-Pepa's "Shoop" for a verse about Joe Biden, host Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea") did the worm dressed as Jesus Christ and the real Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels made a cameo.

Chance the Rapper later rocked the stage with collaborators Noname and Francis and the Lights for euphoric performances of his "Coloring Book" tracks "Finish Line/Drown" and "Same Drugs."