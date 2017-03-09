Native American peoples and allies are in Washington, D.C., preparing for the Native Nations Rise March on Washington tomorrow (March 10).

The march is taking a stand against the current administration and demanding that it listen to the tribes who will be impacted by the Dakota Access Pipeline, as well as hear Native input on future projects or decisions that would impact them. The event will feature many speakers, including Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas.

Native peoples have erected seven tipis on the National Mall, directly next to the Washington Monument. These are the same tipis that stood tall in Standing Rock, North Dakota, during the height of the #NoDAPL fight.

The above video, taken by media group Indigenous Rising Media, features yesterday’s (March 8) visit from former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley on International Women’s Day, as well as the voices of leading Indigenous activists Dallas Goldtooth, Judith LeBlanc and Kandi Mossett. "We are calling on the people and our allies across the country to stand with us in our fight for tribal sovereignty and our fight for consent, not consultation," says LeBlanc, director of Native Organizers Alliance, in the video. "That is the only way we will be able to protect Mother Earth. That is the only way we will be able to save all the people who live on this planet."

Watch the video above and let us know if Colorlines will see you at the march tomorrow.