Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson got stuck in an elevator today (April 12), while touring Courtside Apartments, a public housing complex in Miami.

But the real show was on another stop on his “Listening Tour,” outside the city’s Liberty Square apartments. There, residents of color joined with the Miami Workers Center to push Carson to fully fund HUD following the Trump Administrations proposal to cut $6.2 billion from the agency’s programming, which provides housing and employment for impoverished families.

From an emailed statement: “Ben Carson is traveling the country talking to Trump allies and public officials on his so-called ‘Listening Tour.’ He should be listening to the actual residents, renters and people who are fighting to keep homes over our heads.”

Watch the protest action below.