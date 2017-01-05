In a new History promo, President Barack Obama says that the day he spoke to families of the schoolchildren massacred in Newtown, Connnecticut, was "the toughest day of [his] presidency."

"It's the only time I ever saw Secret Service cry," he says in the preview for "The 44th President: In His Own Words." According to yesterday's (January 4) press release from A&E Networks, which operates the History channel, the upcoming two-hour special is Obama's final TV interview as a sitting president. The special will also feature interviews with Vice President Joe Biden, former Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, senior White House advisor Valerie Jarrett and other top-level administration officials, as well as several legislators and journalists.

"The 44th President" premieres January 15, but beginning on January 12, History.com will feature an eight-part, exclusive oral history of the Administration. Per the network: "The digital initiative is an in-depth look at Obama's presidency in his own words and the words of those on his team who lived through it and will cover topics such as: Obamacare, the capture and killing of Bin Laden, foreign policy, climate change, race, President Obama's first 100 days in office and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, CT."

Watch Obama discuss the Sandy Hook massacre in the promo above, and his personal quest against cynicism below.