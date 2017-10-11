A who’s who of hip-hop veterans and newcomers descended on Miami Beach, Florida, for the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired last night (October 10).

Arab-American producer and perennial Miami music champion DJ Khaled hosted last night’s ceremony and concert, which, like previous ceremonies, included live performances and pre-taped freestyle cyphers.

Here are just a few of the highlights from last night’s show:

Miami rap superstars Trina, DJ Khaled, Trick Daddy and more pay tribute to Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew:



BET revisits the fashion that defined hip-hop style during the 1980s:



Ball Greezy, Zoey Dollaz and more young Miami rappers drop their best during one of the evening’s pre-taped cyphers:



Houston vet Bun B discusses relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey survivors:



Fat Joe, Belly and Cyhi The Prynce tear up their own cypher:



Cardi B lights the stage with her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow”:



Eminem blasts Donald Trump and his supporters:

Watch more of the festivities over at BET.com.