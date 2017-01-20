There are many communities that feel personally threatened by President Donald Trump. Among the vulnerable are LGBTQ Latinx people, many of whom face heightened discrimination, racism, economic challenges and immigration status uncertainty under this new administration.

Familia Trans Queer Liberation Movement (Familia: TQLM) has been organizing since 2014 on behalf of LGBTQ Latinx communities nationwide. Yesterday (January 19), the group released a video ahead of the inauguration that breaks down how many people feel in this uncertain time.

Mijente, a national organization formed to build power in Latinx communities across sexuality and gender identities, released its own video today (January 20). Available below, it focuses on resistance in the Trump era.