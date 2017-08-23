Last night’s (August 22) BET telecast of the annual Black Girls Rock! awards show upheld one truth above all: that Black women and girls, despite every systemic barrier thrown in their way, continue to excel and dominate in all professional and personal realms.

Women leading the way in Hollywood, U.S. Congress, Wall Street and Black communities across the country joined host Taraji P. Henson (“Proud Mary”) in Newark, New Jersey, to celebrate that truth. Presenters and awardees used their stage time to deliver testimonies to Black women’s resilience and success through hardship that repeatedly brought audience members to their feet.

Those who couldn’t catch the show can relive some of the best speeches, courtesy of BET.com, below:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Highlights Black Women’s Resistance to Right-Wing Political Agendas

Solange: “Black Women Make Me Feel Invincible.”

Derrica and Natalie Wilson on their Mission to Find All Missing Black Children:

Issa Rae: “My life changed when I focused on what I was, what I was good at, what I liked most about myself and what made me stand out.”

Yara Shahidi: “We cannot help but to thrive together, because we rise together.”

Visit BET.com to watch more videos from the show.