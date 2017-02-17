Ilse Cruz immigrated to the United States with her mother from Jalisco, Mexico, when she was just four years old. Fourteen years later, she’s hoping to go to college, but knows her current status could keep her from obtaining a higher education. The Atlantic follows her as she prepares for her future, from applying to colleges to visiting Mexico to applying for permanant residency. “I want to get past college, and knowing that one day my dreams would be cut short because I can’t do something that I want to do, it just really sucks,” she says in the video. Follow her journey in the illuminating 13-minute documentary above.