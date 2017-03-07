Jordan Peele's ("Key and Peele") directorial debut, "Get Out," has garnered widespread praise for its exploration of racism through the lens of the horror genre. The folks at Funny or Die expanded that premise to include Donald Trump in a parody trailer released Sunday (March 5).

The two-minute "Get Out (of the White House)," which you can see above, is attributed to "the guys that brought you: the travel ban, the Mexican wall and voter suppression." It features clips from the horror film's trailers (so don't worry about spoilers) mixed with real segments of the president, his family and colleagues talking about racism and each other. And get ready for cameos from Ben Carson and Kanye West.

Peele tweeted his approval:

Holy shit. This had me https://t.co/BmxnBAV7bU — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 6, 2017



