Ahead of its April 28 premiere, the upcoming Netflix movie about Rodney King, his beating at the hands of White Los Angeles Police Department officers and the subsequent fallout now has a trailer.

“Rodney King” features actor Roger Guenveur Smith ("Dope") as he performs his one-man show of the same name, dramatically recreating the chain of events kicked off by the March 3, 1991, beating, which was famously caught on videotape. The film is directed by Spike Lee, using footage from an August 2016 performance in New York City. Its release coincides with the 25th anniversary of the acquittal of the four cops who attacked King.

The trailer shows Smith alone on a stage, dramatically—chillingly—telling King’s story, from the beating to the uprising to King’s life after he became “the first reality tv star.” Watch it above.