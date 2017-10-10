True to his word during a speech to Kentucky coal miners yesterday (October 9), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt just signed a proposal to repeal the Clean Power Plan, a President Barack Obama-era rule that required states to cut the greenhouse gas emissions at currently operating power plants by 30-plus percent by the year 2030.

From the EPA’s statement on the repeal, which was issued today (October 10):

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), proposing to repeal the so-called “Clean Power Plan (CPP).” After reviewing the CPP, EPA has proposed to determine that the Obama-era regulation exceeds the Agency’s statutory authority. Repealing the CPP will also facilitate the development of U.S. energy resources and reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens associated with the development of those resources, in keeping with the principles established in President Trump’s Executive Order on Energy Independence. “The Obama administration pushed the bounds of their authority so far with the CPP that the Supreme Court issued a historic stay of the rule, preventing its devastating effects to be imposed on the American people while the rule is being challenged in court,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “We are committed to righting the wrongs of the Obama administration by cleaning the regulatory slate. Any replacement rule will be done carefully, properly, and with humility, by listening to all those affected by the rule.

Watch as Pruitt smilingly dismisses the science that says that those emissions are heating up the earth, causing an increase in coastal flooding, sparking wildfires, intensifying hurricanes and giving kids asthma.