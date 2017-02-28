Back in July 2015, a group of 15 Confederate flag supporters threatened a group of Black people at a children’s party in Douglasville, Georgia, with a loaded gun, crowbar, knife and racial slurs. They were indicted three months later on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Yesterday (February 27), Jose Torres (26) and Kayla Norton (25) were sentenced for their involvement in the attack. Local station WSB-TV reports that Torres was sentenced to 20 years, and will serve 13 of them. Norton will serve six of 15 years. As Douglas County Superior Court Judge William McClain said in court, “Their actions were motivated by racial hatred.”

Watch a portion of the sentencing above, courtesy of WSB-TV.