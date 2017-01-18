Donald Trump's nominee for EPA administrator is testifying before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee today (January 18).

President-elect Trump announced Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt as his choice on December 8. During his time in Oklahoma, Pruitt has been involved in at least 14 lawsuits against the agency he now seeks to run. He—like most of Trump’s picks—is also a climate change denier. As the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, he would be responsible for mitigating and adapting to climate change.

His pro-fossil fuel record and climate change skepticism will likely face major scrutiny during the hearing. Watch it live above, or from the beginning on C-span. It began at 10 a.m. ET.