Today (March 8) marks International Women’s Day, which is dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women and calling out systems that stand in the way of gender parity. As part of their continuing efforts to mobilize the millions of women who rallied against President Donald Trump following his inauguration, the organizers of the Women’s March on Washington also claimed the day for #ADayWithoutAWoman.

As part of the demonstration of solidarity, women around the world are asked to take the day off if possible, only spend money with small businesses owned by women or people of color and wear the color red. The goal: “To highlight the economic power and significance that women have in the U.S. and global economies, while calling attention to the economic injustices women and gender nonconforming people continue to face.”

Actions popped up across the country as women reminded the nation why they matter. Watch a live feed of the Congress-led Washington, D.C. event below, and click here to see the New York City event.



