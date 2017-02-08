On February 1, Representatives Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) and Steve King (R-Iowa) co-sponsored the National Right-to-Work Act (H.R. 785). Today (February 8), Joseph Geevarghese, director of advocacy group Good Jobs Nation, led workers of color to Wilson’s office to explain why he thinks the bill is bad for America.

Wilson, who infamously shouted “You lie” during President Barack Obama’s 2009 speech on heath care, did not meet with the activists. But they used their time in his D.C. office to talk about the bill, which allows workers to opt out of paying union dues, even if they benefit from contracts negotiated by a union.

Watch Geevarghese’s explanation of the bill—and it’s potential financial impact—above.