Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis ("Fences") will examine police killings of Black people in her upcoming true crime limited series.

Ebony reported yesterday (April 25) that Davis will produce and narrate "Two Sides of the Truth" for TV One. An undated press release cited by Ebony says the series "will focus on four high-profile cases that have been watershed moments for law enforcement and the Black community." Without specifying the included deaths, the release adds that the series "will take viewers on a can't-look-away, thought-provoking and emotional journey that will resonate with them the next time they see an unjust shooting."

"Every other week we hear about these horrific incidences and many of them go unsolved and unresolved," Davis says in the release. "We hope that this show can take those headlines and humanize them."

"We want to give an unbiased approach to digging into what really happened on those fateful days and in doing so, hopefully shed some light and bring some awareness to such an important issue," adds Julius Tennon, Davis' husband and partner in JuVee Productions. The duo will develop "Two Sides of the Truth" with Lemuel Plummer's ("Living with Funny") L. Plummer Media Group.

TV One has not yet announced a premiere date for the limited-run series.