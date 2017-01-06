With Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award nominations already under her belt, Viola Davis ("Fences") launched her 2017 in brilliant fashion: with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"It's so great to take time out to just really be with people you love and really embrace your work," Davis said at her Walk of Fame ceremony yesterday (January 5), which was attended by her family and colleagues. "My life is good."

Meryl Streep introduced Davis at the ceremony, calling her "Doubt" co-star "the most generous, present person I know—present because she has earned every step, she owns every step, on the ladder to the leadership position she now enjoys in this business."

Variety livestreamed video of the ceremony, which you can wactch above. The site also published a new interview about the actress' career to date. Davis told Variety that Cicely Tyson ("Sounder"), who plays her mother on the hit TV series "How to Get Away with Murder," was her childhood inspiration. "She looked like me," Davis said. "Her looking like me made me believe I could do it, but what she did for me was something way beyond entertainment value—it was of transformative value. I felt like if I did that, I could make a life and it could be a beautiful life."