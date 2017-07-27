In a swift response to President Donald Trump's surprise and non-binding ban on trans people serving in the military, hundreds of New Yorkers protested at the U.S. Army Career Center in Times Square last night (July 26). Trump issued the attempted ban via an 8:55 a.m. tweet that "blindsided" top military officials. By 5 p.m. dozens of LGBTQ groups had pulled together the New York City protest, which was also endorsed by top New York Democrats. CNN reported this afternoon that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, is has told people in the armed service that there will be "no modifications to the current policy until the President's direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidelines." In the above video, here's what Colorlines video producer Tiye Rose captured at Time Square yesterday evening.