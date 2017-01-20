The 45th president of the United States was sworn into office today (January 20), leaving many of the people who he railed against during his candidacy worried about how he and his cabinet will shape national policy. From Black Americans to members of the LGTBQ community to immigrants to Muslims to reproductive justice advocates to the parents of students of color, many are left wondering: What comes next?

In a video posted Wednesday (January 18), MuslimGirl.com asks young Muslim women how they feel in the face of this new Administration taking over (spoiler: anxious), and how they plan to move forward (answer: together). Watch it below.