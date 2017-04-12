On February 2, 2012, members of a New York City police drug unit followed 18-year-old, unarmed Ramarley Graham home from a bodega, kicked in the door of his Bronx apartment and killed him in front of his grandmother and younger brother. The officer who pulled the trigger, Richard Haste, was not indicted and worked on the force until March 2017, when he was allowed to resign rather than being fired. Today—April 12—is Ramarley's birthday. His mom, Constance Malcolm, spoke to the Colorlines team about what it means to take on the NYPD.

