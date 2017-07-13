President Donald Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) head Ajit Pai is attempting to roll back net neutrality rules, which prevent well-funded websites from paying to make their content easier to access than their smaller competitors.

As Representative Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) wrote for The Huffington Post back in 2014:

An open Internet protects opportunities for communities of color. It lets people report on injustice and organize to confront it. An open Internet helps people of color launch businesses online, with lower startup costs than entrepreneurs often face. It lets artists and creators tell their own stories, rather than depending on traditional media to decide which stories are worth telling.

Yesterday (July 12), more than 125,000 websites, advocacy organizations and Internet users around the nation united to protest the move and encourage people to leave comments regarding the FCC’s “Restoring Internet Freedom” proposal. Organizer Fight for the Future reports that the action resulted in 1.6 million new comments and more than 3 million emails and calls to Congress.

Watch the video above for a break down of why net neutrality matters.