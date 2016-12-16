Having trouble keeping up with the bios of the (mostly) White men that President-elect Donald Trump has picked to serve in his administration? ThinkProgress has you covered.

Unless Trump picks a diverse Secretary of Agriculture, the line of succession to the presidency would be 12 white guys — via @maddow pic.twitter.com/0qwFpdWxoa — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) December 14, 2016

The progressive news site posted “The Bigotry of Trump’s Cabinet” yesterday (December 15). The video uses archival footage to break down the racist, Islamophobic and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that some of Trump’s appointees have used over the years. It specifically examines Jeff Sessions (Trump's proposed attorney general), Ben Carson (secretary of Housing and Urban Development), Rick Perry (energy secretary), Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (national security advisor), Steven Mnuchin (treasury secretary) and Stephen Bannon (chief strategist).

