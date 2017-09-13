Tomas Robles is a United States Marines veteran who serves as the executive director of LUCHA (Living United For Change in Arizona). In this final installment of our “Resistance Maricopa” video series, he talks about the impact of voter suppression across the nation, the racism people of color face in Arizona and the importance of actively organizing to fight against current attacks against undocumented immigrants, DREAMers and families.

Producer: Tiye Rose

Co-Producer: Hendel Leiva

Photo Credit: Diego Lozano