On March 21, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a mandate that forced people flying into the U.S. on direct flights from 10 airports in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to check electronic devices larger than a phone before boarding their flights.

On Wednesday (July 21), DHS spokesman David Lapan tweeted that the restriction on portable electronic devices (PED) on flights from the Middle East has been lifted.

With enhanced security measures in place, all restrictions on large PEDs announced in March for 10 airports/9 airlines have been lifted. — David Lapan (@SpoxDHS) July 19, 2017

NPR reports that all airlines that fly directly into the U.S. from international locations are now charged with implementing a new set of security measures. Lapan tweeted about that, too, writing yesterday (July 20) that, “As of midnight, all 180 airlines & 280+ LPD airports around the world have implemented 1st phase of enhanced aviation security measures.” LPD stands for “last point of departure,” which are international airports that feature flights that enter the U.S.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly released details on the new measures during a speech at the Center for a New American Security conference on June 28. From the published transcript of his delivered remarks: