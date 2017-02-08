Update, February 8, 3:22 p.m. ET:

The number of actions on the movement's online hub has increased to 52. In San Francisco, where people are blocking the entrance to the city's federal building, officers have arrested at least 17, according to videos posted to Twitter.

Actions are happening today across the country. We are in SF to say #noDAPL - GO BIG & LOUD!! #RisewithStandingRock pic.twitter.com/e6wFPUvoBA — Paul Paz y Miño (@paulpaz) February 8, 2017

===

Around the country, water protectors and their allies have planned emergency actions today (February 8) in response to the Army Corps of Engineers’ announcement yesterday that the Dakota Access Pipeline will be moving forward.

Organizers within #NoDAPL have set up an online hub that lists actions throughout the month. "Help us fill every single day of this calendar with a #NoDAPL action,” it reads. While other days in February have anywhere from one to 13 actions, today lists 36, as of publication.

From Lawrence, Kansas to Seattle, organizers have planned actions to make one last stand against the administration. Per the Sacred Stone Camp website:

The Indigenous Coalition at Standing Rock is calling for February 8th to be an international day of emergency actions to disrupt business as usual and unleash a global intersectional resistance to fossil fuels and fascism. Connect with other struggles. Think long-term movement building. We are in this for the long haul. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has consistently asked for people to go home, and we understand this. Regardless, water protectors remain on the ground at the Sacred Stone Camp, determined to stop the black snake, and we support them. If you go, expect police violence, mass arrests, felony charges for just about anything, abuse while in custody, targeted persecution and racial profiling while driving around the area, etc.

Native nations and tribes are planning to head to Washington, D.C. on March 10. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe is a major organizer.

While the tribe announced the “Native Nations March on Washington” on Feb. 1, it has gotten more attention since yesterday's Army decision. Updates on the march are found on its website and the hashtag #RiseWithStandingRock on Twitter.

In spite of this major setback in the #NoDAPL fight, it also saw a major win yesterday: The Seattle City Council voted unanimously to divest millions of dollars from Wells Fargo, one of the banks financing the $3.78 billion Dakota Access project. Seattle Mayor Ed Murry's representative already confirmed he would sign it, according to The Seattle Times.*

* This post was updated to include the Seattle City Council's decision, as well as images and videos of today's demonstrations.