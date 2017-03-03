Two of Dave Chappelle's three promised Netflix stand-up comedy specials will premiere March 21.

The streaming network announced the debut via a teaser trailer yesterday (March 2). The above clip features some of the comedian's lines—"I'm Black, but I'm also Dave Chappelle" among them—over black-and-white video of him sitting with a lit cigarette at a table.

A press release sent to Time and other media outlets shares the titles of the two specials: "Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin," shot last March in Los Angeles; and "Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas," filmed in Austin in April 2015. Time says the specials address "race, class, politics, pop culture and more."

Netflix announced the comedian's three-special deal last November, soon after his debut "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig. Deadline reported at the time that his episode, which addressed the post-election racial climate in several segments, was the show's highest-rated one since 2013.

Netflix did not announce any details for the third production.