Writer Robert Jones Jr., who writes about social justice under the moniker "Son of Baldwin," instigated widespread lampooning of the most persistent discriminatory entertainment and media themes when he launched the trending #TiredMediaTropes hashtag on Twitter yesterday (January 4).

He told Colorlines via email that the hashtag originated in a private conversation with film critic ReBecca Theodore-Vachon, journalist Rebecca Carroll and author Daniel José Older. Theodore-Vachon shared a flattering TV Guide review of a new episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" where the show's White protagonists turn into a Black family after watching "The Wiz":

 

"I immediately began to tweet my disgust at the premise (which I found to be a kind of contemporary Blackface) and received pushback from White and Black fans of the show," Jones said. "The show's fans told me that I have to understand the 'context' of the show and because it takes racist potshots at everyone, it's 'not really racist.' I found that logic to be flawed and I rejected it."

The episode and original conversation, as well as the responses to his criticism, led Jones to create the hashtag and accumulate other demeaning tropes with the following tweets:

 

Other users quickly started tweeting their own examples:

 

