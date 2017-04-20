On April 1, The New York Times reported that Fox News Channel show host Bill O’Reilly and the cable network had settled lawsuits with at least five women related to sexual and other harassment with payouts totaling about $13 million. As Variety covers, that news—coupled with previous concerns over O’Reilly’s racist speech)—sparked activist and advocacy groups like Color of Change to successfully push advertisers to pull their money from “The O’Reilly Factor.”

After weeks of pressure, Fox News Channel parent company 21st Century Fox announced yesterday (April 19) that Bill O’Reilly will no longer appear on the station. The statement reads, in full: “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

The move comes weeks after O’Reilly’s contract was renewed, despite the harassment claims. He reportedly leaves with what sources told CNBC could amount to one year’s salary: $25 million.

Twitter was quickly flooded with reactions to the ouster of O’Reilly, whose most recently exposed transgression includes allegedly calling a Black staffer “hot chocolate.”

After decades of lies, Bill O'Reilly has officially been fired.



You see? Sometimes if you wait, good things CAN happen in this life! — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) April 19, 2017

Regarding the news on O'Reilly, a day will come when rich men won't be able to buy their way out of criminal conduct & they will go to jail. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 20, 2017

Thinking of Dr. Anita Hill today & how her heroic efforts 25yrs ago put "sexual harassment in the workplace" on a national stage BillOReilly — Shashana (@Shashana80sKid) April 20, 2017

@DylanByers @gabrielsherman Birds of a Sexual Harassment Feather wiretap, harass,lie, settled & cover up together pic.twitter.com/7w7MvsVgoh — KAT TALES TV (@KatTalesTV) April 19, 2017