As Time Magazine's managing editor Nancy Gibbs explains in an introduction to this year's cover story on "The 100 Most Influential People in the World," the annual list's 2017 edition is as divisive as the international political climate.

"Some years the list has the feel of a loose, lively dinner party, people who mostly don't know one another but would get along if they did," she writes in the accompanying article published with the list today (April 20). "This year is a bit more complicated. These past 12 months have sharpened our edges as political debates in the U.S. and Europe, the Middle East and Asia, turned jagged and primal and seem almost perfectly designed to divide us more deeply." To drive that point home, this year's list features a Black politician and Civil Rights Movement leader and a White supremacist, alt-right-affiliated presidential advisor.

Time highlights several prominent people of color whose advocacy and accomplishments stand in the face of racist policies and cultural narratives, including three honorees—Viola Davis, John Legend and Riz Ahmed—who were recognized with their own covers. Here are those 22 figures, with links to their profiles:



Read the full list here.