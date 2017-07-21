Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson ("Hidden Figures," "Empire") swiftly dispatches enemies, fires at crime bosses and comforts a young boy—all while flawlessly clothed in black leather—in the new trailer for action thriller "Proud Mary." Distributor Sony Pictures Entertainment premiered the teaser online yesterday (July 20).

Sountracked by Tina Turner's song "Proud Mary," the high-energy clip introduces audiences to Henson's Mary, described in the trailer's YouTube description as "a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad." The ruthlessness with which she shoots her away out of numerous dangerous situations contrasts with the kindness she shows the young Danny, portrayed by Jahi Di'Allo Winston ("Libby and Malcolm"), who she must now protect.

Shadow and Act points out that Henson headlines a predominantly Black cast featuring legendary actor Danny Glover as crime boss and Mary's employer Benny, Billy Brown ("How to Get Away with Murder") as Benny's hitman son Tom and Margaret Avery ("Being Mary Jane") as Tom's wife, whose name was unavailable at press time. Iranian-Swedish filmmaker Babak Najafi ("London Has Fallen") will direct the film, which hits theaters January 12.