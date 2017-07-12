Barely five months after leaving her MSNBC and "Today" hosting slots, Tamron Hall confirmed plans today (July 12) to return to daytime television.

The Hollywood Reporter's (THR) story, screenshotted by Hall in the Instagram post above, says that Hall teamed up with producer Harvey Weinstein's ("TIME: The Kalief Browder Story") namesake company to develop her own daily talk show. The still-untitled show will film in front of a live studio audience and mix celebrity interviews with human interest stories.

"I've been working toward developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead," Weinstein says to THR. "Tamron is far and away that person. She's an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard-hitting."

THR adds that Hall will also work with The Weinstein Company to develop other non-scripted programs. Neither these projects nor her own talk show had an announced attached network at press time.

Hall, who is Black, gave no reason for her February departure from NBC. Anonymous sources told The New York Post's Page Six and People that she turned down a new multi-million dollar contract after NBC replaced her "Today" slot with a program featuring Megyn Kelly, the White former Fox News host whose list of racist slights include victim-blaming Black people for police brutality and maintaining that both Santa Claus and Jesus are White. The reports prompted outrage from many of Hall's fans, who felt NBC forced out a Black woman in favor of a problematic White one.