It’s a conversation that is so common in the homes of Black and Latinx people in America that it has a name: The Talk. Now, a new documentary explores the issues at stake when parents discuss policing and race with their children.

“The Talk—Race in America” debuts tonight (February 20) on PBS. The film presents six personal stories meant to provide a 360-degree view of the issues surrounding teaching children how to interact with law enforcement, including the insight of parents, children, community activists and police officers.

Featured interviewees include Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old who was killed by Cleveland police in 2014; musician Nas; The New York Times columnist Charles Blow; and members of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, which discusses lethal force from the perspective of an officer. Per a press release, the six segments are produced by Geeta Gandbhir, Shola Lynch, One9, Erik Parker, Llewellyn M. Smith and Jennifer Maytorena Taylor.

Watch a trailer of the film here. Click here for more information on the project and to find your local airtime.