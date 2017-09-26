A new public opinion survey from nonpartisan research and polling firm PerryUndem reveals that American racism impacts the way Black people move through the world in many areas, from the quality of the food they can access to their decisions about having children to the folks they trust to work for their advancement.

“The Lives and Voices of Black America on Politics, Race and Policy” was commissioned by Ford Foundation via In Our Own Voice: the National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda. The survey tapped 1,003 Black people ages 18 and up from July 18 through August 7 and asked about their views on racism, the current political landscape and the policies that impact their lives every day.

Here are some key findings from the 67-page report, which was released yesterday (September 25):

Read the full survey here and watch PerryUndem’s video about the results below.