Steve Bannon either resigned or was fired from his role of chief strategist to President Donald Trump this afternoon (August 18). “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best,” confirmed White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement cited by The Associated Press.

Bannon, a key figure in the so-called alt-right and former chair of Breitbart News, has been the subject of sustained criticism from racial and social justice organizations, Democratic lawmakers and opponents within Trump’s White House.

While Bannon defines himself as a non-racist “conservative” and an “economic nationalist,” he is known for using Breitbart as a platform for the White supremacist “alt-right.” The movement has been cast as an army of internet trolls, but the “Unite the Right” events in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12 exemplify the movement’s potential for horrific violence—a potential that critics say Trump has legitimized by refusing to unequivocally condemn neo-Nazis, “alt-right” figures and other White supremacists. Bannon was an architect of the so-called Muslim ban, once co-wrote a stereotype-ridden hip-hop musical and most recently praised Trump’s contention that the violence in Charlottesville was the fault of “both sides.”

Groups such as Credo Action, The Women’s March and Color of Change pressed for Bannon’s ouster before and after Charlottesville. These and other advocacy and political organizations responded to Bannon’s ouster with calls for two more of the administration’s White supremacists, Sebastian Gorka and Steve Miller, to go. Hear what four of them have to say today:

Statement from The Women’s March:

“This week has been a deeply dark chapter in our nation’s history, but Steve Bannon being fired today is proof of the might of the American people and the power of our united voices. Today we saw the impact of a powerful statement: cowardly Klansman, despicable Nazis, or racist White supremacist[s] have no place in our nation’s highest office.

“Over the past six months, we’ve seen people take to the streets of D.C. to demand justice on behalf of Philando Castile and rush to airports across the country to protest the Muslim ban. We’ve seen more women deciding to run for office than ever before. We called on the Trump Administration to rid the White House of those who unapologetically personify the evil that is White supremacy, and today we pushed out one of its most controversial and polarizing figures