Representatives from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will be meeting with Norway’s ethics watchdog for its sovereign wealth fund today (March 27), Reuters reports.

The fund—the world’s largest at $915 billion—invests only in companies that meet certain requirements on the environment, human rights, corruption and other criteria.

Members of the tribe have requested a meeting with the fund’s Council on Ethics. Currently, the country’s fund holds $248 billion in bonds of Energy Transfer Partners, the developer behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, which Standing Rock has been actively protesting since early 2016.

Norwegian investors have not hesitated to divest from the $3.78 billion energy project. This weekend, on March 26, the country’s largest bank, DNB, sold its loan shares in the pipeline. Though the bank did pull its $3 million in assets back in November, these loans remained.

That same month, the ODIN Fund Management, another Norway-based investor based, sold $23.8 million worth of shares in the companies behind the project.

As Reuters makes clear, this meeting with tribal members doesn’t necessarily mean the fund is considering excluding Energy Transfer Partners, or any other company.

(H/t Reuters)