One of the country’s best-known broadcast journalists of color has teamed up with a long-time MC and actor to examine two still-unsolved murders that continue to rattle hip-hop fans, almost 20 years later.

Variety reported on Friday (August 25) that “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien” host Soledad O’Brien and Tracy “Ice-T” Morrow will present “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” a two-hour special that will revisit the deaths of the chart-topping rappers. The outlet writes that the Fox program will incorporate “new details and never-before-heard accounts” of the artists’ shooting deaths, including the following:

The special will feature interviews with former private investigators, police officers, informants and hip-hop insiders, including Doug E. Fresh, Funkmaster Flex and former Death Row Records executive Suge Knight. For the first time ever, the best friends of Tupac and Biggie—Lil’ Cease and E.D.I. Mean—will reunite on camera to talk about the friendship between the two rappers, their untimely deaths and the East Coast/West Coast fallout. Additionally, an exclusive, never-before-released audio recording of Biggie talking about the shooting of Tupac will be unveiled.

Variety adds that “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” is one of of several upcoming programs, including A&E’s ”Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G” and USA Network’s “Unsolved,” to tackle the rappers’ killings at the height of a widely-reported lyrical feud between East and West Coast rappers. Tupac was killed in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting on September 13, 1996—barely six months before Biggie was shot dead in similar fashion on March 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. Both shooting deaths remain unsolved, fueling conspiracy theories that alternately implicate Knight, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Bloods gang and others.

“Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” premieres September 24—just after the 21st anniversary of Pac’s death—at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.