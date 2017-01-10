"Saturday Night Live" alumnus Jay Pharoah will officially return to television in a new half-hour Showtime comedy series based on Jamie Foxx's ("Ray") showbusiness ascent.

According to Deadline, Showtime network president David Nevins confirmed a series order for "White Famous" at a Television Critics Association executive session yesterday (January 9). The series stems from a pilot announced by Showtime in August, soon after Pharoah's departure from the late-night sketch series.

The series stars Pharoah as "Floyd Mooney," a comedian struggling to maintain credibility while working to become a household name, or "White famous." The Hollywood Reporter reports that Foxx, who based the show's concept on his own professional trajectory, will co-executive produce and appear in a recurring role. Series writer and showrunner Tom Kapinos ("Californication") and pilot director Tim Story ("Ride Along 2") will also executive produce. "White Famous" also features Megalyn Echikunwoke ("House of Lies") and Utkarsh Ambudkar ("The Mindy Project") in supporting roles as Mooney's ex-girlfriend and agent, respectively.

Showtime has not yet announced a series premiere date.