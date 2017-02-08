Humorist Luvvie Ajayi first caught producer Shonda Rhimes' ("How to Get Away with Murder") eye with effusive recaps of Rhimes' "Scandal" on her popular blog, "Awesomely Luvvie." Now, Rhimes will turn Ajayi's debut book into a scripted comedy series.

Deadline broke the news yesterday (February 7) that Shondaland, Rhimes' production company, acquired the rights to Ajayi's 2016 debut work, "I'm Judging You: The Do-Better Manual." The essay compilation, like Ajayi's blog posts, comically tackles issues ranging from racism to hygiene to relationship woes.

Deadline added that Shondaland will develop the Nigerian-American writer's book into a comedy series for cable through ABC Studios. Neither Ajayi nor Rhimes have announced a series name or prospective cast.

Rhimes currently executive produces four drama shows for ABC through Shondaland: "Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy" (both of which she also created), "How to Get Away with Murder" and "The Catch." Deadline reported last month that ABC also ordered a pilot for a still-untitled Shondaland-developed legal drama.

"I don't even have the words to say how geeked I am," Ajayi wrote in a Facebook post linking to Deadline's article yesterday.

Ajayi also works as executive director of The Red Pump Project, a non-profit organization that raises awareness on HIV and AIDS' impact on women and girls via social media campaigns and community outreach.