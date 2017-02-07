After Senate Democrats spoke passionately for 24 hours straight about why they believe President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Education is unfit for the job and “ill-informed and confused” in the words of Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the full body voted today (February 7). The result: Betsy DeVos is the new secretary of education.

All of the body’s Democrats, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted against DeVos, putting the final tally at 50-50. Vice President Mike Pence immediately cast the tie-breaking vote. The New York Times reports that this is the first time a VP has ever wielded this power to confirm a cabinet nominee.

Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who announced yesterday's (February 6) #HoldTheFloor action, immediately tweeted about the outcome: