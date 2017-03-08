Race Forward, publisher of Colorlines and presenter of the Facing Race National Conference, has just announced that Facing Race 2018 will take place in the city of Detroit, Michigan, November 8–10, 2018.

From climate justice, to housing and more, Detroit is home to an enduring legacy of movements dedicated to dismantling structural racism. "That legacy, and the city’s deep Indigenous and African American roots make it a perfect place for #FacingRace," the announcement said.

In Detroit, Facing Race plans to amplify the robust strategies undertaken by community leaders, organizers, cultural workers, artists, and city officials who are working to create a vibrant, sustainable future for the city.

At the 2016 Facing Race Conference (which incliuded a Colorlines workshop on reporting through a racial justice lens), more than 2,000 attendees were inspired by a shared sense of resilience, and came away with valuable connections to new resources, people and programs. Colorlines coverage includes video and reporting from the conference, as well as a Facing Race Leadership Series featuring movement leaders offering inspiring, actionable stories and solutions.

Race Forward has invited new and previous attendees alike to save the date of November 8-10, 2018 to reconvene and share strategies to address a rapidly changing national landscape that urgently demands our attention to racial equity for people of color.

Registration for the Facing Race national conference will begin in November of 2017. For details, check the Facing Race website for information and email updates.