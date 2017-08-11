RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Jessica Williams (“The Incredible Jessica James”) and Phoebe Robinson (“Broad City”) are all preparing to create new television shows.

Variety confirmed Wednesday (August 9) that RuPaul will executive produce the tentatively titled “Queen” for streaming network Hulu. The comedy series “will present a fictionalized version of RuPaul’s rise to prominence, beginning in 1980s New York [and] up to the present day as a world-renowned drag queen and global icon for the LGBT community,” Variety reported.

J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”), Ben Stephenson and script writer Gary Lennon (“Power”) will executive produce alongside RuPaul. Neither Variety nor the involved parties named a production date or any prospective stars.

Yaaaaaaaaaaas! Me, @msjwilly & HBO are about to make comedy babies in the form of four one-hour @2DopeQueens specials! Can. Not. Wait. #YQY pic.twitter.com/CImAZ8KsRB — Phoebe Robinson (@dopequeenpheebs) August 10, 2017



Robinson confirmed via the above tweet yesterday (August 10) that she and Williams will adapt their WNYC Studios’ podcast, “2 Dope Queens,” into four one-hour special episodes for HBO. The podcast often tackles race, gender and pop culture issues and features interviews with comedians from groups—women, people of color and LGBTQ people—rarely recognized in high-profile comedy programs.

“We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials,” Williams wrote in a statement to Slate. “Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network.”

“The work wife and I are beyond thrilled that the formula we’ve perfected over the past four seasons of doing the podcast (Ignorance x Cocoa Butter + Comedic Honesty) is being brought to this network,” Robinson added in the same statement. No word yet on an air date.