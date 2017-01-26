A three-day Republican Party Congressional retreat featuring President Donald Trump and other GOP leaders prompted thousands to gather in downtown Philadelphia in protest of the new administration's multi-faceted attacks on marginalized groups. 

LGBTQ activists of color kicked off the protests last night (January 25) with a dance party outside of the retreat site, the Loews Hotel. Today activists held a downtown protest against the disolution of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Philly.com reported that thousands turned up today while Trump was speaking at the hotel. Two more actions organized by racial and economic justice collectives will take place today and tomorrow (January 27). Local outlet Billy Penn cataloged many of those protests, with strategizing workshops organized for Saturday.

Today's protests already turned the hashtag #ResistanceInPhilly into a trending topic. Here are ten photos and videos from last night and today: 

