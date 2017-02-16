Earlier this week (February 13), 35 mental health professionals published an open letter in The New York Times which expressed concern over President Donald Trump’s behavior, warning that his “grave emotional instability” makes him “incapable of serving safely as president.” From the letter:
Mr. Trump’s speech and actions demonstrate an inability to tolerate views different from his own, leading to rage reactions. His words and behavior suggest a profound inability to empathize. Individuals with these traits distort reality to suit their psychological state, attacking facts and those who convey them (journalists, scientists).
In a powerful leader, these attacks are likely to increase, as his personal myth of greatness appears to be confirmed. We believe that the grave emotional instability indicated by Mr. Trump’s speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president.
In an interview with Democracy Now yesterday (February 15), U.S. Representative Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said that he now plans to introduce legislation that will require Trump to receive mental health care. In the video above, Amy Goodman asks why he’s concerned about Trump’s mental health, prompting a response that could function as a masterclass in shade throwing:
I believe that the demands of the presidency have increased significantly, especially since the advent of nuclear weapons, and the president should have the best treatment available. In terms of this bill, we’re trying to see if this is the best way to go about it. Clearly, to me, when you have a president that lies pathologically, that believes in alternative facts, it suggests to me there is a problem. I don’t know the extent of that problem. I don’t know what the best solution is. But I do think that this issue should be raised. And so I raised the issue. It is a bipartisan issue. And we’re trying to get more information and to see what’s a good next step.
Oof - really disappointing as someone who's struggled with mental health that one of my fave blogs is posting about this so uncritically. A better take would be that of Allen Frances, a lead author of the DSM manual, in his letter to the New York Times recently. Trump's awfulness isn't a result of him being mentally ill - as Frances points out, his actions bring pain to other people, not to himself! And that's the key point missing from all the "shade" being thrown about it.