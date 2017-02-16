Earlier this week (February 13), 35 mental health professionals published an open letter in The New York Times which expressed concern over President Donald Trump’s behavior, warning that his “grave emotional instability” makes him “incapable of serving safely as president.” From the letter:

Mr. Trump’s speech and actions demonstrate an inability to tolerate views different from his own, leading to rage reactions. His words and behavior suggest a profound inability to empathize. Individuals with these traits distort reality to suit their psychological state, attacking facts and those who convey them (journalists, scientists). In a powerful leader, these attacks are likely to increase, as his personal myth of greatness appears to be confirmed. We believe that the grave emotional instability indicated by Mr. Trump’s speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president.

In an interview with Democracy Now yesterday (February 15), U.S. Representative Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said that he now plans to introduce legislation that will require Trump to receive mental health care. In the video above, Amy Goodman asks why he’s concerned about Trump’s mental health, prompting a response that could function as a masterclass in shade throwing: