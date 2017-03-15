President Donald Trump broke tradition during his candidacy when he failed to disclose his tax returns—as all modern presidential nominees have done in their quest to sit in the Oval Office—citing an ongoing audit as the reason for his refusal. Last night (March 14), MSNBC show host Rachel Maddow shared two pages from his 2005 tax return.

The threat of the reveal pushed the White House to confirm Trump’s 2005 income ahead of the broadcast via a statement that begins, “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.”

The full statement appears below, courtesy of Reuters; note that the amounts do not exactly correspond to the numbers on the released return, which you can access here:

 

Watch The Rachel Maddow Show reveal below:

The returns were provided by journalist David Cay Johnston, who said they appeared in his mail unsolicited. He said on the show that it’s “entirely possible" that the forms, which are stamped “client copy” were actually leaked by the Trump Administration. He provided a breakdown of the return on the show and on DCReport.com.

Reactions to the release were mixed, with some focusing on the light the returns shed on Trump’s proposed tax policies, others wondering why Trump can’t release the other years if the White House had no problem supplying his 2005 numbers and still others cautioning the nation to keep some perspective.


