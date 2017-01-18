Yet another of Donald Trump's appointees stands accused of racist professional practices. This time, it's his newly-minted assistant for intragovernmental and technology initiatives, Reed Cordish.

A January 17 The Daily Beast article reported on several pending racial discrimination lawsuits against Entertainment Concepts Investors (ECI), of which Cordish is president. ECI is a subsidiary of The Cordish Companies—chaired by Cordish's father David—which operates several nightlife and entertainment properties around the country. The lawsuits focus on ECI holdings in Kansas City, Missouri's Power & Light District, a Cordish Companies-operated downtown retail and residential area.

Dante Combs and Adam Williams sued ECI and The Cordish Companies in a $5 million class action lawsuit in 2014. The two Black men accused the defendants of discriminatory practices designed to discourage Black patrons from visiting an ECI-owned Kansas City nightclub, including selective dress code violation enforcement and ignoring Black customers.

Combs and Williams' complaint also described the use of "rabbits," young White men directed by the defendants to provoke confrontations exclusively with Black men with the goal of prompting security to intervene and eject them. One such "rabbit" testified in a sworn affidavit cited by The Daily Beast that he was paid in money and drinks. Cordish won the suit in federal court, but Combs and Williams are appealing the decision.

Shelton McElroy, the plaintiff in a still-open 2015 lawsuit, told The Daily Beast about his alleged experience of being thrown out of a club after its staff signaled there were too many Black attendees:

McElroy said he was "well within the guidelines of the dress code enforced at Fourth Street Live" when he arrived at the Cordish-owned club. But while McElroy was approved at the door, he "observed the manager make a head movement in [his] direction…while looking at the bouncer," he alleges in his suit. Hip-hop music had been playing when McElroy entered the club. Almost immediately upon his entry, "the music abruptly switched to country music," he alleges. Soon thereafter, the bouncer approached him and allegedly told him his outfit violated the dress code and that his slim-fit pants were "sagging." McElroy told The Daily Beast that he was targeted for wearing "a polo and khaki slacks" while "three White men are dancing on top of the bar completely shirtless while the female bartender poured drinks in their mouth." A bouncer allegedly tried to wrestle McElroy's phone from him before hauling him out of the club and flagging down a police officer.

McElroy was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. He told The Daily Beast that he lost his job as a substance abuse counselor for parolees after the arrest.

"We should be talking about whether or not [Cordish] should have to dissolve his business because he's an outright racist," McElroy said. "We shouldn't be having a conversation about whether or not he should be promoted to working in the White House." The Trump transition team denied the allegations in a statement to The Daily Beast, which was added to the article after its initial publication. "The allegations referenced against the company were determined to be baseless and dismissed by summary judgment with no finding of wrongdoing," wrote the team. "In fact Cordish has been recognized from leading civil-rights groups as a model company for inclusiveness." Read The Daily Beast's full report here.

(H/t The Baltimore Sun)