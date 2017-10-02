Quvenzhané Wallis has already achieved more in her 14 years on the Earth than most people will in a lifetime. The Louisiana native’s debut film performance in the fantasy movie “Beasts of the Southern Wild” earned her a best “Actress in a Leading Role” Oscar nomination at age nine—the youngest of any nominee in that category’s history. Wallis will leave her mark in the literary world tomorrow (October 3) with the release of two children’s books that draw on her own passions and experiences.

EXCITED 2 share the covers of my debut children’s books w/my followers first, coming Oct. 2017 Pre-order NOW! http:https://t.co/MtEWkAILKN pic.twitter.com/OyE7qJjri1 — Quvenzhane’ Wallis (@IAMQUVENZHANE) May 9, 2017



The Associated Press reports today (October 2) that Wallis will release ”Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg!” and “A Night Out with Mama” through Simon & Schuster tomorrow. She announced the books via Twitter in May.

The AP describes “Break an Egg” as the first in a book series about two third-grade best friends who share transformative experiences at a performing arts school. The second book in the series, “Shai & Emmie Star in Dancy Pants!” comes out in January. The AP reports a third and still-untitled book from the series will hit shelves at a to-be-determined date. Simon & Schuster says the series is for children in first through fifth grades.

“A Night Out with Mama” is a picture book based on Wallis’ experience at the Academy Awards ceremony, which she attended with her mother, Qulyndreia Wallis. Simon & Schuster lists that book for readers in preschool through third grade, but the “Annie” star says she hopes teenagers like her will enjoy the books as well.

“I really hope that people my age enjoy reading these books,” she told The AP. “I don’t think we read as much as we should.”

Wallis adds that she hopes to write more books like these in the future and has no acting projects in the forseeable future: ”Just the books and school and sports.”